Home TEXAS Ex-Texas Nurse Accused Of Killing Dozens Charged With Murder
Ex-Texas Nurse Accused Of Killing Dozens Charged With Murder
TEXAS
0

Ex-Texas Nurse Accused Of Killing Dozens Charged With Murder

0
0
66-year-old Genene Jones
now viewing

Ex-Texas Nurse Accused Of Killing Dozens Charged With Murder

SANCTUARY CITIES
now playing

Houston To Join Lawsuit Against Texas 'sanctuary city' Law

TROPICAL STORM CINDY
now playing

Official: Boy Hit By Log In Storm Surge, Dies

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Poll Shows Most Americans Skeptical Over Healthcare Plan

Judge_gavel
now playing

Jury Acquits Ex-Milwaukee Officer Of Killing Suspect

F-16 JET FIGTHER CRASH
now playing

F-16 Jet Catches Fire, Crashes During Takeoff

tropical storm cindy
now playing

Tropical Storm Cindy Weakens, Heads Toward Gulf Coast

OTTO WARMBIER
now playing

Gung-Ho Culture At Warmbier's Tour Agency On North Korea Trip

Jared Jushner, Steve Bannon
now playing

Kushner Arrives To Try For Israeli-Palestinian Breakthrough

Uber CEO Kalanick resigns under investor pressure
now playing

Uber CEO Kalanick Resigns Under Investor Pressure

FIDGET SPINNERS
now playing

Fidget Spinners Named Among Possible Summer Hazards For Kids

(AP) – A former Texas nurse who prosecutors say may be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 young children has been indicted on a murder charge for the second time in recent weeks.

Prosecutors in San Antonio said in a statement that 66-year-old Genene Jones was indicted Wednesday in the 1981 death of 2-year-old Rosemary Vega.  She was charged with a separate count of murder last month in the death of an 11-month-old boy.

Jones is serving a lengthy prison sentence for the 1982 killing of another toddler. But she was scheduled to be released in March under a mandatory release law in place when she was convicted.

Authorities have linked her to many more deaths of children who died under unusual circumstances during or shortly after her shifts.

Related posts:

  1. Suspect Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Infant
  2. 2nd Boy, 16, Charged In Slaying Of Youth, 17
  3. Man Held In Slaying Of 2 Women Now Charged With Sex Assault
  4. Multiple Arrests For Soliciting Online Sex
Related Posts
SANCTUARY CITIES

Houston To Join Lawsuit Against Texas ‘sanctuary city’ Law

jsalinas 0
F-16 JET FIGTHER CRASH

F-16 Jet Catches Fire, Crashes During Takeoff

jsalinas 0
Ashley Cecilia Castaneda

Woman Who Hid Gun In Her Vagina Gets Probation In Drug Case

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video