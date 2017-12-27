Home NATIONAL Ex-Trooper Charged Had Other Taser Misconduct
(AP) – Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a Detroit teenager who died.

Records released to The Associated Press show state police wanted to suspend Mark Bessner for 10 days for firing his Taser at a handcuffed man who was fleeing in 2016. But an arbitrator ruled in Bessner’s favor.

In 2014, Bessner fired his Taser at another suspect who was also handcuffed. Records show he agreed to a five-day suspension, but four days were eventually dropped. It apparently was Bessner’s first case of misconduct.

Bessner now is charged with second-degree murder. In August, 15-year-old Damon Grimes crashed an all-terrain vehicle in Detroit and died after he was struck by a Taser.

