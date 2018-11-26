Ex-Trump Campaign Adviser Reports To Prison

(AP) – Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos has started his two-week prison sentence. The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Papadopoulos arrived Monday at a federal minimum-security camp in Oxford, Wisconsin. He pleaded guilty last year to lying to federal agents about his interactions with Russian intermediaries during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Papadopoulos had sought a postponement of his prison term until an appeals court ruled in a separate case challenging the constitutionality of special counsel Robert Mueller’s appointment. But a federal judge rejected his last-minute bid to delay his sentence. Papadopoulos’ sentence also includes a year of supervised release and community service.