Ex-Valley Cop Convicted On Drug Corruption Charges

Guilty on both counts. A federal jury Thursday afternoon convicted former Rio Grande Valley law officer Geovani Hernandez of two counts of conspiring to traffic illegal drugs.

Jurors deliberated about three hours before reaching their verdict after a 3-day trial. The jurors sided with prosecutors who claimed Hernandez used his various positions as a law enforcement officer to help local gangs transport cartel-smuggled drugs through the Valley, in exchange for a cut of the illicit profits. Immediately after the verdict, McAllen federal judge Randy Crane ordered Hernandez taken into custody and jailed until his sentencing hearing – set for May 21st.

The 44-year-old Hernandez had been a Valley cop for nearly 20 years – a career that included a stint as the police chief in La Joya – until his arrest in August of 2017. He now faces up to 10 years in prison.