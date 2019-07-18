Ex-Valley Cop Hit With 20-Year Sentence On Drug Corruption Conviction

20 years in prison – the punishment handed down Thursday morning against a former Rio Grande Valley lawman. McAllen federal judge Randy Crane leveling the sentence against Geovani Hernandez following his conviction in March on two counts of conspiring to traffic illegal drugs.

Caught in a federal sting, Hernandez was found using his position as a law enforcement officer to provide safe passage for a drug cartel to transport cocaine through the Valley. Court documents indicated Hernandez planned to use the money the cartel was paying him to mount a campaign for a Hidalgo County constable’s post.

The 44-year-old Hernandez had been a Valley cop for nearly 20 years in various capacities, including a stint as police chief in La Joya, until his arrest in August 2017.