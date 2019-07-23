Ex-Valley Lawmen Found Guilty Of Drug Corruption

A Houston federal court jury has convicted two former Valley lawmen of drug trafficking. Ex-Edinburg police officer Hector Beltran and one-time Border Patrol agent Daniel Polanco were found guilty Tuesday of helping a local drug ring transport cocaine from the Valley to Houston.

Beltran and Polanco were arrested as part of Operation Blue Shame – an ongoing federal effort to ferret out corrupt cops. Investigators say the veteran officers were being paid by drug traffickers to conduct bogus cocaine busts.

The officers would turn in fake cocaine while the real narcotics would be transported to and trafficked in Houston. Both Beltran and Polanco are facing a maximum sentence of life in prison when they’re sentenced in October.