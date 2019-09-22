Execution Stayed For Hidalgo County Death Row Inmate

A Hidalgo County man on death row in connection with the shooting deaths of six men has won a stay of execution. Federal judge Micaela Alvarez last week granted the motion for a stay filed by appeal attorneys for Juan Raul Navarro-Ramirez.

According to the McAllen Monitor, the motion centered on the defendant’s request for post-conviction DNA testing of crime scene evidence.

Navarro-Ramirez was convicted of two counts of capital murder in the drug-related killings in January 2003 dubbed the Monte Cristo Massacre. He was found to have been one of several gang members who burst into two drug stash houses on Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg to steal loads of marijuana. Six rival gang members were killed. The then-20-year-old Donna man was the first of the defendants to be convicted.