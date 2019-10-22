Execution Stayed In 21-Year-Old Murder Of Elderly Brownsville Woman

A stay of execution has been granted for a Brownsville man condemned for killing and robbing an elderly Brownsville woman 21 years ago.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted the stay Tuesday for Ruben Gutierrez after justices found problems with the death warrant that was issued to schedule his October 30th execution. The appeals court action follows a previous stay that had been granted a little more than a year ago by then-Brownsville federal judge Hilda Tagle.

The 42-year-old Gutierrez was sent to death row for the 1998 screwdriver stabbing death of 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison inside her mobile home, with the intent to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars he knew she kept in a safe.