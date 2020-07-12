WORLD

Exit Poll Show Poland’s Duda Leading In Presidential Runoff

Incumbent President Andrzej Duda, left, and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda wave to supporters in Pultusk, Poland, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Conservative Duda ran against liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in a razor-blade-close presidential election runoff and exit poll shows election is too close to call. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

(AP) – An exit poll for Poland’s presidential runoff is showing a race that is too close to call between the conservative, populist incumbent and the liberal, pro-Europe mayor of Warsaw – a battle that reflected the deep divisions in this European Union nation.

The late exit poll by the Ipsos institute showed President Andrzej Duda with 50.8% of the vote and challenger Rafal Trzaskowski with 49.2% in Sunday’s vote. But the poll’s margin of error means it’s not yet possible to say with certainty which 48-year-old candidate won.

Many considered this one of the most crucial elections in Poland’s three decades of democracy

