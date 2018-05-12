Expectations Low As Yemen’s Warring Parties Meet For Talks

(AP) – Yemen’s warring parties will meet in Sweden this week for another attempt at talks aimed at halting their catastrophic 3-year-old war, but there are few incentives for major compromises, and the best outcome might be to firm up a shaky de-escalation.

U.N. officials say they don’t expect rapid progress toward a political settlement, but hope for at least minor steps that would help to address Yemen’s worsening humanitarian crisis. Both the internationally-recognized government, which is backed by a U.S.-sponsored and Saudi-led coalition, and the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels say they are striving for peace.

A Houthi delegation arrived in Stockholm late Tuesday, accompanied by U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths.