Expert: Deadly Tornado On Big Trek Over 2 States

(AP) – An expert says the deadly tornado that struck Beauregard, Alabama, apparently rumbled about 70 miles (110 kilometers) across two states, ending in neighboring Georgia. That would make it among the longest-lived tornado to touch down in Alabama. That distance approaches the 81-mile (130-kilometer) track of a twister that killed more than 60 people and demolished much of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in a “super outbreak” of several long-lasting tornadoes across the South on April 27, 2011.

Chris Darden, a meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service in Birmingham, said Tuesday that the tornado that struck Beauregard last weekend continued into Georgia. His colleagues were surveying damage from Sunday’s tornado, adding the final track would likely be around 70 miles (110 kilometers).