Expert: Delay Reaching Officer Was Unacceptable

(AP) – A law enforcement expert says it’s “unacceptable” that it took Sacramento police officers nearly an hour to reach a colleague who was wounded during a domestic violence call and later died. Police say officers couldn’t reach 26-year-old Tara O’Sullivan because the gunman kept firing at them.

Former New York Police Department Inspector Stephen Nasta said Thursday that officers should have commandeered an armored car, bus or heavy construction equipment if they had no immediate access to an armored police vehicle.

Nasta says police also could have used a diversionary tactic such as firing at the home, deploying smoke grenades or breaking a door or window in another part of the home.

O’Sullivan died at a hospital after the Wednesday evening attack. The suspect, who has not been identified, surrendered to police after an eight-hour standoff.