Expert Fire Investigators Called In Following Deadly House Fire

An expert fire investigative team will work to determine the cause of a house fire north of Palmview that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl. The South Texas Arson Response Team, made up of specialists from across the Valley, has been called in to pinpoint what sparked the blaze that killed Versidy Hernandez.

Firefighters from Alton were the first on the scene on Alejandra Street a little after three p.m. Sunday to find a house fully engulfed with flames. The fire spread quickly to several other nearby buildings, including another residence where Hernandez’ body was found. Authorities say the girl lived in the complex with her parents and grandparents.