Home NATIONAL Experts: Dead Whale That Washed Up In NY Likely Hit By Boat
Experts: Dead Whale That Washed Up In NY Likely Hit By Boat
NATIONAL
0

Experts: Dead Whale That Washed Up In NY Likely Hit By Boat

0
0
image
now viewing

Experts: Dead Whale That Washed Up In NY Likely Hit By Boat

5b00fb9c03912_image
now playing

Company Says Gas Leak Caused Explosion At Houston-Area Plant

fe438f8f1fa005a1a7d15e9f096800db
now playing

Arrest Records Of Rosa Parks, MLK To Be Preserved

media_87cb4dd20c274fdca38ed8831332509c-DMID1-5ettg4sis-1202×720
now playing

Latest: Attorney Cites Bullying Reports; School Says Untrue

7dc81b50-9b01-4aca-9f7c-120cad123377-large16x9_AP18139529695788
now playing

The Latest: Trump Misspells Wife's Name In Homecoming Tweet

220px-John_lewis_official_biopic
now playing

Civil Rights Icon, Trump Critic Highlighting BU Commencement

synthetic+marijuana10
now playing

More Than 25 Hospitalized In NYC Due To Synthetic Marijuana

cougarAP_61224939697
now playing

Cougar Kills 1 Mountain Biker, Injures 2nd Near Seattle

immigration_reform_graphic
now playing

Republican Chaos On Immigration Shows Issue's Risks For GOP

14230769_1472920909_6161
now playing

After Katrina: High School Remembers Lost Class Of 2006

ElfantBio_1-sm
now playing

County Tax Collector Officials Arrested In Fraud Probe

(AP) – Experts from a wildlife conservation group say a dead whale that washed up on a New York beach was likely hit by a boat.

The 32-foot (10-meter) humpback whale came to rest on the shore in Long Beach on Friday.

Experts from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society conducted a necropsy on the animal Saturday.

Newsday reports that the group said in a statement that the whale showed signs of bruising consistent with being struck by a vessel.

The death of the whale was the third reported in New York state this year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says humpbacks have been dying at an abnormally high rate since 2016.

The group says more research is needed to learn the cause of the spike in humpback whale deaths.

Related posts:

  1. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  2. Man Shoots Ex-Wife’s 3 Children, Her Boyfriend Dead
Related Posts
fe438f8f1fa005a1a7d15e9f096800db

Arrest Records Of Rosa Parks, MLK To Be Preserved

Danny Castillon 0
7dc81b50-9b01-4aca-9f7c-120cad123377-large16x9_AP18139529695788

The Latest: Trump Misspells Wife’s Name In Homecoming Tweet

Danny Castillon 0
220px-John_lewis_official_biopic

Civil Rights Icon, Trump Critic Highlighting BU Commencement

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video