Experts Warn Spain Is Losing The 2nd Round In Virus Fight

(AP) — Spain is facing another surge in coronavirus infections not even two months after beating back the first wave. A field hospital being set up by the army in the northeastern city of Zaragoza is a grim reminder that Spain is far from claiming victory over the virus that overwhelmed the country in March and April. But there appears to be no single reason why it is struggling more than other European countries. A group of Spanish epidemiologists and public health experts want an independent investigation of the national COVID-19 response. They suspect it is a lethal cocktail of factors, including tourism, a highly social culture and poor preparation in some regions, made Spain vulnerable..