Home WORLD Explosion In Canadian Restaurant Wounds 15 People
Explosion In Canadian Restaurant Wounds 15 People
WORLD
0

Explosion In Canadian Restaurant Wounds 15 People

0
0
Police officer walks in front of Bombay Bhel restaurant, where two unidentified men set off a bomb, in Mississauga
now viewing

Explosion In Canadian Restaurant Wounds 15 People

shooting-investigation
now playing

Border Patrol Agent Placed On Leave Following Deadly Shooting Near Laredo

INDIANA SCHOOL SHOOTING 05-25-18
now playing

Chief Says Student School Shooter Had 2 Handguns

SCHOOL SHOOTING INDIANA
now playing

Student Says Science Teacher Tackled Gunman

DONALD TRUMP AND JOHN BOLTON
now playing

Trump Balks At North Korea's Rhetoric But It Has Used Worse

IRISH VOTING
now playing

Activists Welcome Irish Returning Home To Vote

CYCLONE MEKUNU
now playing

Oman's Police: Cyclone Kills 12-Year-Old Girl

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Police: Oklahoma City Shooter Didn't Have Record

DONALD TRUMP AND KIM JUN UN NORTH KOREA UNITED STATES
now playing

Mattis: 'Possibly some good news' On Summit

Michael Cohen
now playing

Trump Lawyer Met Russian Oligarch At Trump Tower

HARVEY WEINSTEIN ARRESTED TURNS HIMSELF
now playing

Weinstein Takes Books On Theater, Film To Arrest

(AP) – Canadian police say an explosion set off deliberately in a restaurant has wounded at least 15 people, some of them critically.  Peel region police said the explosion was caused by an “improvised explosive device” that was set off by two people who then fled the scene in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga.

Paramedic Joe Korstanje said three people suffered critical injuries while others were lightly hurt.  The explosion happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, and the plaza where the restaurant is located was still sealed off on Friday.

Related posts:

  1. Explosion In Canadian Restaurant Wounds 15 People
Related Posts
IRISH VOTING

Activists Welcome Irish Returning Home To Vote

jsalinas 0
CYCLONE MEKUNU

Oman’s Police: Cyclone Kills 12-Year-Old Girl

jsalinas 0
BN-VH452_3eDns_OR_20170927001522

China Says US Commerce Secretary Due June 2 For Talks

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video