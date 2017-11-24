‘Explosion” Raises Fears For Argentine Sub

(AP) – Experts say the apparent explosion detected in the search for a missing Argentine sub could be especially ominous for hopes to rescue the 44 people aboard. Argentina’s navy says it’s too early to say what might have produced the sound detected by U.S. and international monitors. They describe it as “short” and “violent.” But some experts say there’s a fearsome possibility.

The search location straddles the edge of the continental shelf and depths reach about 10,000 feet (3,000 meters). Retired Navy Capt. James H. Patton Jr. says that if a submarine went too deep, “it would just collapse.” He says “It would sound like a very, very big explosion to any listening device.”