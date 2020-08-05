Extraordinary High Rate Of COVID-19 Deaths In The Valley Straining Morgues, Funeral Homes

They know it’s not a pleasant topic, but health officials say the persistently high number of people in the Valley dying of COVID-19 is putting a major strain on the process of storing their bodies. Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says, even with the additional refrigerated trucks that have been delivered, bodies are literally piling up:

Melendez tells 710 KURV a bright spot is that the alternate medical facility set up in the McAllen Convention Center has already helped free up much-needed space in local hospitals, and relieved the pressure on doctors and nurses. But he says it hasn’t relieved the coronavirus crisis, and the pace of COVID-19 patients streaming into the hospitals hasn’t slowed. Melendez also says he’s fully expecting another spike in cases after school students return to the classroom.

A total of 45 people in Hidalgo County lost their lives to COVID-19 just on Tuesday – deaths which helped push the overall toll across the 4-county Rio Grande Valley past 1,000.