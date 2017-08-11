Home NATIONAL Eyewitness Says Roy Halladay Flew Low Before Fatal Crash
Eyewitness Says Roy Halladay Flew Low Before Fatal Crash
Eyewitness Says Roy Halladay Flew Low Before Fatal Crash

ROY HALLODAY
Eyewitness Says Roy Halladay Flew Low Before Fatal Crash

(Tampa, FL) — An eyewitness says pitcher Roy Halladay flew his plane low over the Gulf of Mexico yesterday before his deadly crash. TMZ reports a boater gave video to the entertainment site showing the former Major League Cy Young Award winner going from 100 feet to as low as five feet and then up again.

Another boater told TMZ that Halladay was “dramatically increasing and decreasing in elevation.” TMZ reported that a witness said Halladay “was flying like that all week. Aggressively.” Halladay fatally crashed into the Gulf yesterday afternoon off the coast of St. Petersburg, Florida. He was 40.

