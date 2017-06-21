Home TEXAS F-16 Jet Catches Fire, Crashes During Takeoff
F-16 Jet Catches Fire, Crashes During Takeoff
TEXAS
F-16 Jet Catches Fire, Crashes During Takeoff

F-16 JET FIGTHER CRASH
F-16 Jet Catches Fire, Crashes During Takeoff

(AP) – Officials say a pilot ejected from an F-16 fighter jet that caught fire and crashed during takeoff from Ellington Airport in Houston while on a training flight.

Authorities say the pilot was treated for minor injuries following the crash around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The cause of the fiery accident is under investigation. The pilot’s name wasn’t immediately released.

A statement from the North American Aerospace Defense Command says the plane was from a detachment of the Oklahoma Air National Guard’s 138th Fighter Wing. The jet was assigned to Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, which includes the Texas Air National Guard’s 147th Reconnaissance Wing.

A city statement says Ellington Airport, part of the Houston Airport System, was evacuated for several hours Wednesday amid the initial investigation.

