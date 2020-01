The FAA is banning U.S. airlines from flying over parts of the Middle East after Iran launched missiles against U.S. bases. The agency says air carriers are prohibited from flying in airspace over Iraq and Iran, as well as over waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases where U.S. forces are stationed. The attack is retaliation for last week’s U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general.