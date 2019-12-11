FAA Chief Testifies Before House Transportation Committee

Federal Aviation Administration Chief Stephen Dickson says the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will likely not return to service until 2020.

Speaking Wednesday before the House Transportation Committee, Dickson says there are a number of processes and milestones that have to be completed, and they are not guided by a calendar or schedule.

Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio says Boeing made “egregious errors” with the MAX fleet and the FAA failed to provide regulatory oversight. The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide nine months ago after two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that claimed 346 lives.