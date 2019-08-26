FAA Gives Go-Ahead For Boca Chica Test Launch This Afternoon

The Federal Aviation Administration has agreed to issue a launch permit that’ll allow SpaceX to go forward with a test launch of its Starhopper vehicle planned for this afternoon.

The FAA permit allows SpaceX to send the vehicle up about 500 feet. The launch is scheduled to take place starting at 4 p.m., and it has prompted a warning to residents of nearby Boca Chica Village.

The Cameron County Emergency Management Office has sent a notice alerting residents that the test could create an overpressure event that could break the windows of their homes. The notice recommends that residents be outside and away from their homes.

In addition to the launch permit, the FAA has issued airspace restrictions around the launch site, and State Highway 4 to Boca Chica Beach will be closed. This afternoon’s planned test would be the Starhopper’s second untethered flight, following the first one in April which sent the vehicle about 65 feet off the ground.