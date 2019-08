The FAA is prohibiting any aircraft flights near the SpaceX launch site at Boca Chica Beach this weekend. The agency issued a notice to pilots telling them to stay away from the launch site between 2 p.m. and midnight today and tomorrow and between 6 p.m. and midnight on Sunday.

SpaceX is planning to test its Starhopper prototype this weekend. The Starhopper was successfully tested on July 25th, and SpaceX hopes to “hop” the prototype to a height of 200-meters this time around.