FAA Issues Warning About New Problem With Boeing Planes

(Chicago, IL) — Boeing is dealing with another problem with its 737 planes. The FAA said hundreds of the grounded 737 MAX airliners, as well as earlier generations of the 737 were built with parts that were improperly manufactured.

Boeing is asking companies that fly the planes to inspect parts on the leading edge of wings that could be defective. The FAA says the parts could fail, but such a failure wouldn’t likely result in a crash. This is the latest setback for Boeing after the worldwide grounding of its 737 MAX airliners following two deadly crashes.