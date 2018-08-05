Home WORLD Facebook Bans Foreign Ads In Ireland Abortion Referendum
Facebook Bans Foreign Ads In Ireland Abortion Referendum
WORLD
0

Facebook Bans Foreign Ads In Ireland Abortion Referendum

0
0
FACEBOOL
now viewing

Facebook Bans Foreign Ads In Ireland Abortion Referendum

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
now playing

Criminal Probe To Be Opened On Schneiderman

HAWAII VOLCANO
now playing

Hawaii Governor Says US Help Probably Needed

Gina Haspel
now playing

Trump PAC Urges Support For CIA Pick

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
now playing

Southwest Plane Makes Unscheduled Landing In Dallas

POLICE SAVE WOMAN IN CAR FROM SINKING IN LAKE IN TEXAS
now playing

Police Save Woman From Car Sinking In Lake

GAVEL
now playing

Animal Cruelty Charges Dropped For Most Santeria Practitioners

mosquito_1500416254073_7521235_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Texas Has Most Cities On Top 50 Mosquito List

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions: No Intent To Separate Families In Immigration Prosecutions

mike pompeo
now playing

Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Stresses Importance Of Relationship With Mexico

state Rep. René Oliveira brownsville police dept
now playing

Police Report Details Rep. Oliveira's Drunken Driving Arrest

(AP) – Facebook says it’s banning foreign advertisements related to Ireland’s abortion referendum amid concerns that North American groups are trying to influence the campaign.  Irish voters will decide May 25 whether to repeal a constitutional ban on abortion – a referendum that has drawn international attention.

Ireland bars political donations from abroad, but the law does not apply to social media advertising. U.S.-based anti-abortion groups are among those who have bought online ads in Ireland during the campaign.

Facebook says starting Tuesday it will “begin rejecting ads related to the referendum if they are being run by advertisers based outside of Ireland.”  Facebook has tried to improve its transparency after revelations that political consultancy Cambridge Analytica harvested users’ data to micro-target political ads to select groups during the 2016 U.S. presidential race.

No related posts.

Related Posts
HAWAII VOLCANO

Hawaii Governor Says US Help Probably Needed

jsalinas 0
5af1365143369.image

Russians Posed As IS Hackers, Threatened US Military Wives

Zack Cantu 0
ipanews_fed359e8-4bb0-499e-89ee-995f7a05da1c_1

Putin Takes Oath Of Office For 4th Term As Russian President

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video