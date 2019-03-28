Facebook Charged With Housing Discrimination By HUD

(AP) The federal government charged Facebook with high-tech housing discrimination Thursday for allegedly misusing its vaunted ability to deliver ads with surgical precision to certain groups of people and not others.

The civil charges by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development could cost the social network millions of dollars in penalties. But more than that, they strike at the very business model that has made Facebook so rich, and raise questions of whether this could signal more regulatory pressure on the industry to come.

HUD said Facebook’s ad-targeting system is fostering discrimination by allowing landlords and real estate brokers to exclude certain people — for example, minorities, non-Christians, immigrants or residents of particular neighborhoods — from seeing their ads for houses and apartments.

In a statement, Facebook expressed surprise over the charges, saying it has been working with HUD to address its concerns and has taken steps to prevent discrimination, including eliminating thousands of targeting options last year that could be misused by advertisers.

The technology at the heart of the clash with HUD is what has helped turned Facebook into a giant with annual revenue of close to $56 billion. It can offer advertisers and groups great ability to direct messages to exactly the crowd they want to reach.

HUD said Facebook is allowing advertisers to exclude people based on their neighborhood by drawing a red line around those areas on a map. The company was also accused of giving advertisers the option of showing ads only to men or only to women.

The agency also charged that Facebook allowed advertisers to exclude parents; those who are non-American-born; non-Christians; and those interested in Hispanic culture, “deaf culture,” accessibility for the disabled, countries like Honduras or Somalia, or a variety of other topics.