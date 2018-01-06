Facebook Kills ‘trending’ Topics, Tests Breaking News Label

(AP) – Facebook says it’s shutting down its ill-fated “trending” news section after four years. A company official is telling The Associated Press that the feature is outdated and wasn’t popular. The official says Facebook is testing new features, including a “breaking news” label that publishers can add to stories and ways to make local news more prominent.

According to research from Pew, about 44 percent of U.S. adults get news from Facebook. The trending section has proved problematic in several important ways. First came a report that its human editors were biased against conservatives. After Facebook fired those editors, the algorithms it replaced them with couldn’t always distinguish real news from fake. In many ways, those issues foreshadowed Facebook’s more recent problems with fake news and political balance.