Home WORLD Facebook Requires UK Political Ad Buyers To Reveal Identity
Facebook Requires UK Political Ad Buyers To Reveal Identity
WORLD
0

Facebook Requires UK Political Ad Buyers To Reveal Identity

0
0
0BAE43A3-2073-4462-8408-07B2C69F5962_cx11_cy0_cw89_w1023_r1_s
now viewing

Facebook Requires UK Political Ad Buyers To Reveal Identity

beto o’rourke town hall
now playing

Libertarian U.S. Senate Candidate Files FEC Complaint Against O'Rourke, CNN

trump_getty1_1526326347804_5502615_ver1.0_640_360
now playing

Melania Trump To Focus On Opioids, Newborns In Hospital Tour

Alex Allen Jenkins
now playing

Man Arrested In Houston News Van Attack, Stolen Police Car

602x338_russia-says-putin-trump-meeting-in-paris-on-november-11-possible
now playing

Kremlin: No Plans For Putin-Trump Meeting In Paris

sears
now playing

Harlingen To Lose Its Sears Store

5bc5ef9e88965.image
now playing

Markets Right Now: Solid Earnings Send US Stocks Higher

JUNCTION TEXAS FLOOD 10-08-2018
now playing

Rain Suspends Search For Person Still Missing In Flood

Dillion Compton guilty in the death of Mari Johnson
now playing

Inmate Convicted Of Capital Murder In Prison Guard's Death

Judge_gavel
now playing

Judge Allows Girl Another Week On Life Support

DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS
now playing

Democrats Lead Republicans On Fundraising Ahead Of Midterms

(AP) – Facebook says anyone who takes out a British political ad on the social media platform will now be forced to reveal their identity, in a bid to increase transparency and curb misinformation.

The company said Tuesday that it will also require disclaimers for any British political advertisements, which will be archived for seven years in a publicly accessible database.

British lawmakers have called for greater oversight of social media companies and election campaigns to protect democracy in the digital age.

A House of Commons report this year said democracy is facing a crisis because data analysis and social media allow campaigns to target voters with messages of hate without their consent.

Facebook said: “By having people verify who they are, we believe it will help prevent abuse.”

Related posts:

  1. Democrats Lead Republicans On Fundraising Ahead Of Midterms
  2. Teenager Arrested In Brownsville Car Crash That Killed Two Friends
  3. 2 Cameron County Employees Indicted In Payroll Theft Scam
  4. Woman Killed In Pickup, Motorcycle Crash In Donna
Related Posts
Honduras Migrant Caravan

Honduran Migrants Bed Down After Pushing Into Guatemala

jsalinas 0
Jamal Khashoggi

Turkish Officials To Search Saudi Consul’s Home

jsalinas 0
FRANCE FLOOD

French Officials Lower Flooding Death Toll To 10

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video