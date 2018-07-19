Home NATIONAL Facebook To Remove Rumors Instigating Violence
Facebook To Remove Rumors Instigating Violence
(AP) – Facebook says it’s going to start taking down misinformation that could lead to violence.  The company’s new policy will begin in Sri Lanka and later expand to Myanmar. In both countries, human rights groups have faulted Facebook for an inadequate response to hate speech and the incitement of anti-Muslim violence.

Facebook has struggled over the past year to tamp down the global spread of rumors and political misinformation and explain what it will and won’t allow on its service after several high-profile mistakes.

The new policy announcement came not long after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sought to clarify remarks he made about Holocaust deniers in a Wednesday interview that sparked sharp criticism. Zuckerberg had said Facebook posts denying the Holocaust took place would not be removed automatically.

