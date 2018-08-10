Home NATIONAL Facebook Wants People To Invite Its Cameras Into Their Homes
Facebook Wants People To Invite Its Cameras Into Their Homes
Facebook Wants People To Invite Its Cameras Into Their Homes

(AP) – Facebook is launching the first electronic device to bear its brand, a screen and camera-equipped gadget intended to make video calls easier and more intuitive.

But it’s unclear if people will open their homes to an internet-connected camera sold by a company with a shoddy track record on protecting user privacy.

Facebook is marketing the device, called Portal, as a way for its more than 2 billion users to chat with one another without having to fuss with positioning and other controls. The device features a camera that uses artificial intelligence to automatically pan and zoom as people move around during calls.

The Portal will feature two different screen sizes. It will go on sale in early November for roughly $200 to $350.

