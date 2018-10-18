Home NATIONAL Facebook’s Election ‘war room’ Takes Aim At Fake Information
Facebook's Election 'war room' Takes Aim At Fake Information
(AP) – Facebook is showing off its new “war room,” a center for combating fake accounts and bogus news stories ahead of upcoming elections.  It’s the social network’s latest public signal that it takes election interference seriously ahead of the midterms.

Facebook didn’t always take the risk of election interference seriously. Days after the surprise victory of President Donald Trump, CEO Mark Zuckerberg brushed off assertions that the outcome had been influenced by fictional news stories on Facebook.  That attitude shifted as criticism of the company mounted.

Facebook offered reporters a peek into the war room to show off its improved ability to prevent foreign interference in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.But ritics fear the war room is more of a publicity stunt than an effective solution.

