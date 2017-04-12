Home NATIONAL Facebook’s Sandberg Warns Of Backlash Against Women
Facebook’s Sandberg Warns Of Backlash Against Women
NATIONAL
0

Facebook’s Sandberg Warns Of Backlash Against Women

0
0
CHERYL SANDBERG
now viewing

Facebook’s Sandberg Warns Of Backlash Against Women

donald trump and roy moore
now playing

Trump Endorses Roy Moore

TRAVEL BAN
now playing

Supreme Court Allows Travel Ban To Go Into Effect

Blake Farenthold
now playing

Congressman Pledges To Repay Public Funds That Settled Claim

HIGH SPEED CHASE-2
now playing

One Suspect Caught, Several More Sought After Break-In And Car Theft At Donna North High

houston_floods_sd_024
now playing

Harvey Leaves Thousands Still Waiting On Clean Water

arrest187
now playing

Lawyer: Coach Arrested In NY With Teen To Return To Florida

FACEBOOK
now playing

Facebook Launches Parent-Controlled Messenger App For Kids

Screen Shot 2017-12-04 at 12.30.11 PM 1
now playing

Domino, #POTW Dec. 4

BREXIT
now playing

Irish Say Brexit Deal Fell Apart At Last Minute

Daphne Caruana Galizia
now playing

Malta Announces 8 Arrests In Journalist Murder

(AP) – Sheryl Sandberg is warning of a potential backlash against women and is urging companies to put into place clear policies on how allegations of sexual harassment are handled.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Sandberg that she has experienced harassment while doing her job but never by anyone she’s worked for. The Facebook executive said “too many workplaces lack clear policies about how to handle accusations of sexual harassment.” She recommends every workplace start with clear principles and put in place policies to support them.

That includes creating training sessions on proper workplace behavior, taking all claims seriously, establishing an investigation process and taking swift, decisive action against wrongdoing.  Sandberg said she hopes the “#metoo” movement will result in a ‘stronger, more equitable workplace.”

Related posts:

  1. In Call, Trump Backs Moore, Dubs Him A ‘fighter’
  2. Facebook Launches Parent-Controlled Messenger App For Kids
  3. Congressman Pledges To Repay Public Funds That Settled Claim
  4. Trump Takes To Twitter To Criticize FBI, Special Prosecutor
Related Posts
donald trump and roy moore

Trump Endorses Roy Moore

jsalinas 0
TRAVEL BAN

Supreme Court Allows Travel Ban To Go Into Effect

jsalinas 0
arrest187

Lawyer: Coach Arrested In NY With Teen To Return To Florida

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video