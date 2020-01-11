‘Fail Not:’ What To Watch Ahead Of Trump’s Senate Trial

The Senate is poised to launch a tightly choreographed trial of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, but there are questions about some details of the proceedings. They’ll be based on the 1999 trial against President Bill Clinton. That trial provided periods for the prosecution and defense to make their cases and for senators to ask questions. But as with the Clinton trial, the Trump proceedings will begin without a decision whether to call witnesses. First, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must send the Senate the articles of impeachment. She says that process will begin this coming week.
