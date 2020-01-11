NATIONAL

‘Fail Not:’ What To Watch Ahead Of Trump’s Senate Trial

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, fight shines on the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington. The votes are there. The rules and choreography are set, more or less. And now — hear ye, hear ye — the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is nearly set to begin. Here's what to expect when the Senate puts the impeachment articles against Trump on trial, starting as early as this coming week. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Senate is poised to launch a tightly choreographed trial of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, but there are questions about some details of the proceedings. They’ll be based on the 1999 trial against President Bill Clinton. That trial provided periods for the prosecution and defense to make their cases and for senators to ask questions. But as with the Clinton trial, the Trump proceedings will begin without a decision whether to call witnesses. First, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must send the Senate the articles of impeachment. She says that process will begin this coming week.

