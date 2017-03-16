Home NATIONAL Faint Praise From GOP As Top Democrats Slam Proposed Budget Cuts
Faint Praise From GOP As Top Democrats Slam Proposed Budget Cuts
(AP) – President Donald Trump’s $1.15 trillion budget is being received with faint praise, at best, on Capitol Hill.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey reminds: “Congress has the power of the purse.”

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says big increases for the military and a U.S.-Mexico border wall at the expense of domestic programs doesn’t reflect the importance of well-educated children, life-saving medical research and a healthy environment.

The top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee is slamming proposed budget cuts to the IRS, an agency that is down more than 17,000 employees since 2010.

Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts says: “We have seen in recent years that when IRS funding goes down, call wait times rise for taxpayers.”

He adds that: “Congressional Republicans have been saying they want the IRS to be more focused on customer service, but slashing funding for the agency by hundreds of millions of dollars would result in the exact opposite outcome.”

President Donald Trump proposed budget would cut the agency’s funding by $239 million from this year’s spending level. The agency’s budget of about $11 billion is about $1 billion less than it was in 2010.

