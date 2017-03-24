Faith Leaders Mourn Attack Victims

(AP) – Britain’s most senior faith leaders gathered near the country’s Parliament to mourn the victims of London’s terror attack and to appeal for peace in a troubled time. Sheikh Mohammed Al-Hilli, representing Shia Muslims, and Sunni Sheikh Khalifa Ezzat, head Imam at the London Central Mosque stood alongside the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby; the chief rabbi, Ephriam Mirvis; and Catholic Cardinal Vincent Nichols at the event.

Al-Hilli expressed his condolences Friday for the four people killed and dozens wounded in the car and knife rampage on Wednesday, saying “we utterly condemn this terrorist act.” Mirvis played on the theme of unity among people of faith, saying “Londoners are showing right now that we will always stand up with strength to confront terror and we will never be cowed by it.”