Home LOCAL Fajita-Gate Suspect To Go On Trial For Theft This Spring
Fajita-Gate Suspect To Go On Trial For Theft This Spring
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Fajita-Gate Suspect To Go On Trial For Theft This Spring

0
0
FAJITA GATE FINAL PIC
now viewing

Fajita-Gate Suspect To Go On Trial For Theft This Spring

us marshall killed in pennsylvania serving warrant
now playing

Federal Officer Serving A Search Warrant In Pennsylvania Is Killed

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Zapata drug bust
now playing

Agents Snag A Ton Of Pot In Zapata County

Mexico Violence
now playing

Mexican Police Discover Human Remains Of 33 People

Stephen Willeford
now playing

Sutherland Springs Church Hero To Attend President's State Of The Union Address

INVESTIGATION GENERIC
now playing

Possible Murder-Suicide Involving Sheriff's Manager Under Investigation

Erica, Alex, and Jose Angel Alvarado Rivera murdered in mexico
now playing

Mexico Rights Group Blames Mayor's Security Unit For Killings Of 3 Progreso Siblings

ARRESTS LOGO-1
now playing

Puerto Rico Issues Over 100 Warrants For Alleged Drug Ring

Nikki Haley
now playing

US Ambassador To UN Chides North Korea, Iran, Syria

Chile Pope
now playing

No Protests To Be Allowed During Pope Trip

ISRAEL GAZA STRIP TUNNELS
now playing

Israel Digs Deep To Thwart Tunnel Threat From Gaza Strip

Trial will be in March for the former Cameron County employee charged with theft in the so-called fajita-gate case. 53-year-old Gilberto Escamilla has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of theft.

Escamilla was arrested in August following an investigation sparked by an unexpected delivery of 800 pounds of fajitas to the Darrel B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center where Escamilla worked.

The Juvenile Justice Department does not serve fajitas, and an investigation found that Escamilla had been intercepting other fajita deliveries to the county and selling them to customers of his own. Prosecutors say the theft, which was going on for almost 10 years, cost the county about 1-and-a-quarter million dollars.

Related posts:

  1. Juvenile Suspect Ordered Transferred To Adult Court In Rio Grande City Teen’s Murder
  2. McAllen IDEA Teacher Charged In Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Teenage Student
  3. New Appeal Filed In Monica Patterson Capital Murder Case
  4. State Dept. Issues Travel Advisory For 5 Mexican States
Related Posts
us marshall killed in pennsylvania serving warrant

Federal Officer Serving A Search Warrant In Pennsylvania Is Killed

jsalinas 0
Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Zapata drug bust

Agents Snag A Ton Of Pot In Zapata County

jsalinas 0
Erica, Alex, and Jose Angel Alvarado Rivera murdered in mexico

Mexico Rights Group Blames Mayor’s Security Unit For Killings Of 3 Progreso Siblings

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video