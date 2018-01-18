Fajita-Gate Suspect To Go On Trial For Theft This Spring

Trial will be in March for the former Cameron County employee charged with theft in the so-called fajita-gate case. 53-year-old Gilberto Escamilla has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of theft.

Escamilla was arrested in August following an investigation sparked by an unexpected delivery of 800 pounds of fajitas to the Darrel B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center where Escamilla worked.

The Juvenile Justice Department does not serve fajitas, and an investigation found that Escamilla had been intercepting other fajita deliveries to the county and selling them to customers of his own. Prosecutors say the theft, which was going on for almost 10 years, cost the county about 1-and-a-quarter million dollars.