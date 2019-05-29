Fajitagate Convict Loses Appeal Of Lengthy Prison Sentence

A former Cameron County employee has lost his appeal of the 50-year prison sentence he got for stealing more than $1 million worth of fajitas.

The 13th Court of Appeals rejected arguments from Gilberto Escamilla that his trial attorneys were inefficient. The 54-year-old Escamilla was hit with a 5-decade prison term a little more than a year ago after he pleaded guilty to a charge of theft by a public servant.

Escamilla was arrested after an investigation found he’d been intercepting fajitas and other meats he arranged to be delivered to the Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center where he worked. Escamilla would then sell the meats to customers of his own.

Prosecutors say Escamilla ran the scheme for almost 10 years, resulting in the loss of more than $1.25 million to the county.