Fake Nurse Sentenced To Two Years In Prison

A San Benito man accused of impersonating a nurse will spend the next two years in prison. 36-year-old Juan Manuel Perez had pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated identity theft in November.

Perez had been arrested three months before after an investigation found that he had a stolen LVN license number that belonged to someone with the same name. The investigation also found that Perez used the license to provide in-home patient medical services for about a year-and-a-half while employed with Cleveland Health Care of McAllen.

