Fall In New Cases Raises Hope In Virus Outbreak In China

In this undated photo distributed on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, by the North Korean government, North Korean Premier Kim Jae Ryon, right top, has a meeting at the emergency anti-epidemic headquarter in Pyongyang, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The number of new cases in China has dropped for a second straight day in a virus outbreak that has infected about 45,000 people and killed more than 1,100. While most of the infections have been in China, it has gradually rippled overseas. Thirty-nine new cases were confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined in Japan, bringing the total to 174 on the Diamond Princess. China is struggling to restart its economy after the annual Lunar New Year holiday was extended to try to curb the spread of the virus. Traffic remained light in Beijing and many people were still working at home.