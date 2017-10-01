Fallen Officer’s Squad Car Displayed Outside HQ

(AP) — The patrol car of an Orlando police sergeant fatally shot outside a Wal-Mart store is being displayed in front of Orlando Police headquarters as scores of law enforcement officers spend a second day conducting a manhunt for the suspect in her shooting. Master Sgt. Debra Clayton’s patrol SUV was parked Tuesday outside the agency’s headquarters in downtown Orlando. The police department also started an online fund to raise money for her family.

The manhunt for suspect Markeith Loyd entered its second day Tuesday. Clayton had approached Loyd outside the store after someone tipped her off that he was in the area. He was wanted for questioning in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.