Families Bury Their Dead After Wedding Attack

(AP) – The United States envoy who is negotiating with the Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan says the peace process needs to be accelerated in the wake of a deadly attack on a wedding in the capital, which was claimed by the local Islamic State affiliate.

Zalmay Khalilzad said in a Twitter post Sunday that success in the peace process – one that includes the Taliban talking with the Afghan government and other Afghans – will put the country in a “much stronger” position to defeat the IS affiliate.

The Taliban have refused to talk with the Afghan government, dismissing it as a U.S. puppet. Khalilzad also condemned the suicide bombing late Saturday that killed at least 63 and wounded nearly 200 others.