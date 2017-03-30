Home TEXAS Families Of Crash Victims Gathered To Grieve
Families Of Crash Victims Gathered To Grieve
(AP) – A Texas pastor says the families of 13 church members killed in an auto accident came to the church hours after the wreck to cry and grieve together.

Brad McLean, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, Texas, said during a news conference Thursday that the church’s priority is care for and guide the families of those killed in the wreck a day earlier.  McLean said some of the victims were members of the church for years who had participated in mission trips together.

The group was returning from a three-day church retreat Wednesday when their small bus collided with a pickup truck that authorities say had drifted across the center line near the town of Concan.  Those killed ranged in age from 61 to 87.  One bus passenger is hospitalized, as is the 20-year-old truck driver.

