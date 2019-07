A North Texas family is hoping to change state law after the death of their young daughter.

Emily and Darren Bravenec lost their two-year-old daughter weeks ago in a drowning accident. But the Bravenecs say doctors didn’t give their daughter a fighting chance to survive after she failed a brain stimulation test.

In Texas, doctors rather than parents get to determine when to stop life support. The Bravenecs are now sponsoring a petition to reverse that power.