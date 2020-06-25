Family Confirms Remains Found In La Feria Are Those Of Missing Attorney

The family of missing Harlingen attorney Ernesto Gonzales are confirming that the human remains found on a ranch in La Feria are his.

Family members tell KVEO-TV that authorities used dental records to identify the remains as those of Gonzales. The remains were found Wednesday after days of searching the ranch along North Kansas City Road.

Harlingen police had secured a search warrant for the property in connection with the 3-year-old investigation into Gonzales’ disappearance. The cause of his death is pending an autopsy.