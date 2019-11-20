TEXAS

Family Critical Of AMBER Alert Cancellation For Missing Hondo Girl

Relatives of a missing Hondo girl are complaining that her AMBER Alert was discontinued too soon, and for the wrong reasons.

Eva Garcia. Photo credit National Center For Missing And Exploited Children

Police say 14-year-old Eva Garcia went missing on October 16th after a curfew spat with her dad. The AMBER Alert wasn’t issued until last Wednesday, and then it was canceled less than 48 hours later.

Hondo police say it was canceled because people were griping about getting too many alerts on their cell phones. The girl’s family and other Hondo resident says the alert should have been kept in effect since she still hasn’t been found.

