Family Fight Leaves Father And Son Injured

Harlingen police are working to piece together a family disturbance in which a father and son apparent shot at each other.

Police were called at around 5 a.m. to a house on the 1000 block of Little Creek Drive, where a man with a burn mark on his neck told them his son had shot at him with a flare gun. Police say the man shot his son with a handgun.

The son is hospitalized but his condition hasn’t been disclosed. The ages of the father and son are not yet clear, and it’s not known what sparked the dispute.

