Family: Human Remains Found Are Missing Soldier

(AP) – A lawyer says the family of a missing soldier believes partial remains found in Central Texas are hers.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen April 22 at Fort Hood, where she was based. The U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command hasn’t officially identified the remains, which were found Tuesday. But Natalie Khawam, the Guillen family’s lawyer, said Wednesday that evidence connects the remains to the missing 20-year-old soldier. She didn’t specify the evidence.

The Army says it has identified two suspects in Guillen’s disappearance, including a serviceman who killed himself early Wednesday and the civilian wife of a former Fort Hood soldier.