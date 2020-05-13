Family Of Guatemalan Woman Shot Dead By Border Agent Sues

(AP) – The family of a 20-year-old Guatemalan woman killed in 2018 by a U.S. Border Patrol agent has filed a civil rights suit against 21 agents and the U.S. government. The family of Claudia Gómez González is suing in federal court in Laredo, Texas for unspecified actual and punitive damages.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas filed the lawsuit Tuesday, one year after filing a $100 million federal claim on the family’s behalf. Gómez González crossed the Texas-Mexico border with several other migrants when border agents confronted them in a vacant lot. One agent shot Gómez González in the head.