Family Of North Carolina Shooting Victim Speaks Out
Family Of North Carolina Shooting Victim Speaks Out

Family Of North Carolina Shooting Victim Speaks Out

The family of the teen shot and killed at a North Carolina high school disputes accusations their son was a bully.

Police say ninth grader Jatwan Cuffie shot and killed tenth grader Bobby McKeithen yesterday at Butler High School in the town of Matthews over what Police Captain Stason Tyrell said was a case of bullying that had “escalated out of control.” Today the McKeithen family says the stories and rumors about Bobby being a bully are not true, and add countless friends and teachers have spoken out saying he has never been known as a bully.

Bobby’s father said he has remorse for the Cuffie family because they will lose their child to the system. Cuffie is being charged as an adult in the case.

